Care provider launches outreach programme

A Wigan-based care home provider has launched a new outreach programme to educate its local community on dementia and other important topics within the care sector.

Millennium Care, a family-run care group, held its first session at St Wilfrid’s Primary Academy, bringing together experts from different organisations to raise awareness and inspire young minds.

The session was led by Alex Winstanley, an author, teacher, and social entrepreneur from Happy Smiles CIC, a social enterprise that champions diversity and empowerment alongside Lucy Wlilder and Karen Bithell from the Alzheimer’s Society.

Students had the opportunity to learn about dementia, how it affects individuals differently, and ways they can support those living with the condition in their communities.

Students gather with representatives from Millennium Care, Happy Smiles CIC and the Alzheimer's Society.

Emily Tyler, Millennium Care, said:

“As a local provider, we want to support the community we’re part of by delivering these sessions to help young people understand dementia and the ageing process. Most of us will be impacted by dementia at some point in our lives, so education is vital.

“The day was a great success; the students were super engaged, and it’s demonstrated how beneficial these sessions can be going forward.”

Alex Winstanley, Happy Smiles CIC, added:

"It was an absolute privilege to be part of this fantastic initiative, working alongside Millennium Care and the Alzheimer’s Society to educate and inspire young people about dementia.

“At Happy Smiles Training CIC, we believe in the power of lived experience to break down barriers and create a more inclusive society. Seeing the students so engaged, asking thoughtful questions, and showing genuine empathy highlights just how important these conversations are.

“Dementia is something that has impacted me personally with my Grandma and family and will touch so many of our lives, and by educating young people, we can ensure that future generations approach it with understanding, compassion, and a drive for positive change. It was amazing to see the pupils asking great questions about dementia using ‘My Grandma Has Dementia’.”

The workshop was a shining example of how collaboration can strengthen communities, equipping the next generation with the knowledge and empathy to support those living with dementia. The provider is planning on continuing its outreach work with similar setups in and around Wigan.

Millennium Care is committed to delivering outstanding, person-centred care and pioneering innovative approaches that enable residents to live with vibrancy and dignity, an ethos that aligns closely with Alzheimer’s Society’s mission to create a world where dementia no longer devastates lives.

For more information about Millennium Care and its community initiatives, visit: https://www.millennium-care.co.uk