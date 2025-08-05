Caring for someone in the warmer weather

By Dr Anna Murray – Medical Director, Wigan & Leigh Hospice We may not always agree on whether the warmer summers we’ve been experiencing recently are a good thing, but they can certainly be challenging for those who are unwell or are caring for others.

Staying cool and avoiding too much sun exposure are good hints for everybody’s health but are even more important for people who are experiencing illness.

At Wigan & Leigh Hospice, we support patients and their families in their own home, as well as at our Inpatient Unit in Hindley. Wherever the patient is, it is so important we ensure they’re as comfortable as possible, and these are just a few of the things we advise in the warmer weather:

Stay hydrated – some illnesses can interfere with the normal feelings we have when we are thirsty, so it can be easy to become dehydrated, and hot weather makes this worse. If you’re caring for someone, encourage them to have regular drinks (clear fluids like water and herbal teas are best). You might find setting a reminder on your phone helpful. Stay cool – it is best to wear light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing made from natural fabrics if possible. Keeping the room cool helps, so use a fan if you have one, or placing a cool flannel to the forehead or back of the neck can also help. Stay out of the sun – avoid the hottest part of the day (11am-3pm) and try to stay in the shade. Keeping curtains or blinds drawn also helps to keep the home cool at these times. When spending time outdoors, use sunscreen, even if you plan to stay in the shade. Some medicines can make your skin more sensitive to the effects of the sun, and other medicines (especially painkiller patches) can work differently if they become too hot – check with your doctor or nurse if you’re unsure. Manage your breathing – for people with long-term breathing problems like COPD or asthma, hot weather can make them feel more breathless. Keep your inhalers with you and use them as your doctor suggests. A fan can be useful in helping to make your breathing feel more comfortable. Change your habits if you need to – heat rises, so some people find it more comfortable to sleep downstairs if they are able to. Plan activities for cooler times of day to avoiding becoming exhausted quickly.