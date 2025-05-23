The International Day of the Nurse and Midwife event was held at The Edge, in Wigan, to honour the dedication of staff, their contribution to society and their professions.

It was opened by Kevin Parker-Evans, chief nursing officer at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL), and included presentations from Claire Matthews, north-west regional chief midwife, and Paula Palmer-Charlery, regulation advisor at the Nursing and Midwifery Council.

Members of staff shared stories about their careers and their journeys to becoming qualified practitioners.

Mr Parker-Evans said: “I am so proud of every single member of our nursing and midwifery team at WWL and it’s great to have events like this to celebrate their hard work.

"We rely on our nurses and midwives every single day to deliver high-quality and safe care to our patients, and all of our teams have worked hard to ensure that all of our nursing and midwifery colleagues across our sites and community settings have had the opportunity to celebrate their professions.

"Congratulations to all our award winners and those who were nominated – you all deserve it!”

Awards and certificates were handed out to individuals including:

Global Majority Nurse/Midwife of the Year: Daisy Mayo, clinical nurse educator, professional education team

Midwife Going Above and Beyond: Carolyn Zitha, smoke free pregnancy team

Nurse Going Above and Beyond: Michelle Campbell, health outreach and inclusion team

Learner of the Year: Sam Wilkinson, critical care nurse, intensive care unit

Leader of the Year: Lindsay Thomas, dental nurse and unit team leader

Karen Downs Innovation Award: Enock Yamoah, surgical admissions lounge

WWL Chief Nursing Officer Award: Jenny Lynam, ward leader, paediatric emergency care centre

Pauline Jones Nurse Leadership Award: Helen Ball, ward leader, Orrell ward

Patient Safety Excellence Award: clinical safety officer team, clinical informatics

Lifetime achievement awards were given to Amanda Ahmed, deputy divisional director of nursing for urgent and emergency care, and Cathy Stanford, divisional director of midwifery and child health in the surgical division, for dedication to their professions.

They have worked at WWL for a combined total of 80 years, with Amanda joining the trust in 1986 as a student registered nurse and Cathy in 1984, starting as a midwife.

Certificates were presented to qualifying registered nurse degree apprenticeship top-ups and student nurse associates, along with those who have completed their preceptorship and band 5-6 development programmes.

The event was a culmination of a week of celebrations at WWL to mark both International Day of the Midwife (Monday, May 5) and International Nurses’ Day (Monday, May 12).

1 . International Day of the Nurse and Midwife event The Patient Safety Excellence Award is presented to the clinical safety officer team, clinical informatics Photo: WWL Photo Sales

2 . International Day of the Nurse and Midwife event Chief nursing officer Kevin Parker-Evans presents the Midwife Going Above and Beyond to Carolyn Zitha, smoke free pregnancy team Photo: WWL Photo Sales

3 . International Day of the Nurse and Midwife event . Photo: WWL Photo Sales

4 . International Day of the Nurse and Midwife event Kevin Parker-Evans presents the Karen Downs Innovation Award to Enock Yamoah, surgical admissions lounge Photo: WWL Photo Sales