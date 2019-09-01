Chance to give your liver a health MOT

Men and women in the borough are being encouraged to get a free liver check.

The quick test helps to reveal factors in someone’s weekly life which could be changed to help reduce the risk of serious conditions such as viral hepatitis, fatty liver disease and other conditions linked to people’s lifestyle choices.

The non-invasive screener does not take long, with results provided immediately helping people to understand if they are in danger of liver damage, giving encouragement to make any changes needed and approach their GP.

Liver disease is often not detected until the late stages, leading to a high mortality rate, currently more than 40 people a day die from liver disease.

Most people think that a couple of glasses of wine or a few pints of beer a night or a couple of takeaways a week won’t do much harm – when in fact drinking even just a bit too much alcohol every day and eating unhealthy food are major contributing factors for liver damage.

Coun Keith Cunliffe, Wigan Council’s Deputy Leader and cabinet member for Adult Social Care, said: “It’s easy to think that a few drinks won’t make a difference to your health but when it’s added to an unhealthy diet and little exercise it can all take a strain on your liver.

“I would encourage people to take advantage of the free service and pick up some helpful advice on how to help reduce your risk from serious conditions.”

Screenings will take place on Thursday, September 5 at Platt Bridge Community Zone, Ribble Road, Platt Bridge.

The session will run from 10am to 3.30pm, there is no need to book and the scans will be offered on a first come, first served basis.

Addaction and Healthy Routes will be available on the day for any questions and support with alcohol, drugs, healthy eating and smoking concerns.

For details, treatment and support for those affected by alcohol and drugs visit https://www.addaction.org.uk