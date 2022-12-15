Set up by medics, Homeless-Friendly wants to distribute warm kits to rough sleepers after startling statistics showed a rise of 22 per cent in homeless deaths per year compared to 2019.

Figures for hypothermia meanwhile, have grown from 161 in the early 1970s to now 800 per annum.

Gail Sutcliffe, Manager, the Homeless-Friendly campaign with the new warm kits.

The warm kits are distributed by local charities which means vital contact with homeless people and the opportunity to signpost them to services that might be able to provide long-term support.

They are in the form of a rucksack, cost £10 each and Homeless-Friendly, which has paid for the first 100, is now asking people to donate to that effort.

Homeless-Friendly creator, Dr Zahid Chauhan OBE, said: “The average life span of a rough sleeper is 45 for men and 43 for women.

"They are massively more susceptible to problems such as TB and hepatitis, and the coming of the colder weather brings the possibility of frostbite, falls on icy pavements, pneumonia, and the lurking threat of Covid.

Homeless-Friendly creator, Dr Zahid Chauhan OBE

“We completely understand how difficult this season will be due to the cost-of-living crisis, so this is genuinely a ‘give what you can’ plea.

"You can either make up your own kit and donate it to a local charity, if needed we can sign post you to a local charity, or please donate direct to us.

"That said, we guarantee that whatever you donate will make its way to those who need it most and remind them that somebody cares.”

Make your donation to the Homeless-Friendly campaign by visiting: https://www.homelessfriendly.co.uk/contact-us/