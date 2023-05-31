Charity calls for more help for Wigan smokers to kick habit on World No Tobacco Day

According to the analysis by Cancer Research UK – released today to mark World No Tobacco Day – the rate of people dying from tobacco in the region is higher than the national average.

Smoking is the biggest cause of death in the North West and is estimated to be responsible for around 7,300 cancer deaths each year. That is around a third (32 per cent) of all cancer deaths in the region.

Cancer Research UK is calling on the Government to offer more support to smokers wishing to kick the habit

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cancer Research UK is urging people to sign a petition as part of its Smokefree UK campaign, which calls for more support from the Government to reduce smoking rates.

The charity warns that for each day ministers fail to stub out smoking, hundreds of lives will be lost.

The charity is urging Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to establish a “smoke-free fund” to pay for interventions like stop-smoking services, which will help drive down smoking rates, as well as alleviate pressures on local authorities and the NHS.

Cancer Research UK spokesperson for the North West Jane Bullock said: “Smoking causes around 150 cases of cancer a day across the UK and in the North West 14.4 per cent of people still smoke. This is above the national average.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Smoke-filled pubs, colourful cigarette packets and cigarette vending machines are all now things of the past. But from these shocking figures, it’s clear the distressing toll of tobacco is not – and that’s why we need the help of people across the region to make smoking history.

“Enough is enough. Most people who smoke want to quit, but they need more support. So, the UK Government must urgently deliver the funding needed to tackle the number one cause of death in the North West.

“Many of us know friends and family whose lives are at risk, or have lost loved ones to smoking, so we hope that as many supporters as possible will sign our vital petition to the Prime Minister. In a world without cancers caused by smoking, we can make more moments that matter and help people live longer, healthier lives, free from the fear of this devastating disease.”