The blueprint has been submitted to convert a house near to Wigan into a residential care home for children aged five to 16.

Three youngsters would be looked after at the address in Windrows, Skelmersdale, says the application from Brookside Residential Services Limited.

Those living in the three-bed end terrace are likely to have learning difficulties.

And the application reads: “All of the support we provide will be completely personal to each individual. The level of support we provide is flexible.

The home in Windrows, Skelmersdale, that is the subject of a planning application for a care home

"Our plans are always bespoke, taking the time to get to know each person and those who are important to them to ensure that we have understood the challenges they have already experienced, their needs and requirements for the future. All of this information will help us tailor what we do in a way that ensures that the service users we support live happy, fulilling lives, and consistently achieve positive outcomes.

"Our support plans remain lexible to adapt with a child's changing needs. We will provide friendly encouragement to nurture conidence and independence. Any adaptations and changes to the way we support are carefully discussed through the regular feedback meetings we hold with those who are important to our service users and any relevant care professionals.

"We make sure that we listen to everyone's feedback and wishes and ensure everyone stays up to date and engaged with progress and successes.”

The application says that there will be two carers present for the daytime shifts and a carer assigned to the night shifts.

Decision-making powers will be delegated to the Assistant Director of Planning and Regulatory Services for unless members of West Lancashire Borough Council requests consideration by the planning committee by May 7.