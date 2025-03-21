The number of full-time child social workers in Wigan has hit an all-time high.

New figures were published as the workforce across the country also rose to record levels, though a children's charity called for “realism”, warning "small changes in the workforce will not make a significant difference to the pressures facing the sector".

The statistics from the Department for Education show there were 278 full-time equivalent workers in child social care in Wigan as of September 30.

This was more than 12 months earlier, when there were 246, and is the highest figure since 2017, when current records began.

Across England, the workforce reached 34,300 FTE workers – up four per cent from 2023 and the highest total since 2017.

This was on top of a nine per cent decline in the number of agency workers employed in the sector.

In Wigan, the number of full-time agency workers fell from 67 in 2023 to 50 last year.

Despite the rise in workers, Nicola Curley, chair of the Association of Directors of Childcare Services' workforce policy committee, said many local areas "are facing their own pressures" and warned national statistics don’t mask this.

She added: "Whilst the latest figures are largely positive, we should not assume this is ‘job done’ as the sector is under significant pressure."

Ms Curley also warned that some areas struggle with high vacancy rates.

In Wigan, there were 41 vacancies as of September 30, down from 51 a year earlier.

The figures also show a slight increase in the overall national sickness absence rate for child social workers, from 3.2 per cent to 3.4 per cent last year.

In Wigan, the sickness absence rate was five per cent.

Mary Jackson, chief executive at children's charity Frontline welcomed the improvements, but warned small reductions in caseloads are "not going to make a meaningful difference to social workers".

"We would love to see the Government run a campaign to help shift the wider narrative around children’s social workers," she said.

"We know there are plenty of people out there who want to make a difference in their local communities, but many are still put off by the stigma and negativity around social work, due to how it is often represented in the media.

"A national campaign could help change attitudes, and appeal to a wider audience, including men, who currently only make up 12.5 per cent of children’s social workers, so that the national workforce can more effectively support children and families."

Minister for children and families, Janet Daby, said: "For too long, we’ve seen social workers struggle with impossible workloads and an over-reliance on agency staff – so it’s encouraging to see that under this Government the tide starting to turn, with average caseloads reducing, fewer agency workers and fewer people leaving the profession."

She added that the Government would put social workers at the heart of its reform plans, to "improve the life chances of all children and support families to stay together wherever possible".