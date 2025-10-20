Children’s catch-up flu vaccination clinics In Greater Manchester this half term

This October half term, NHS Greater Manchester is making it even easier for parents and carers to get children protected against flu with school-aged catch-up flu vaccination clinics taking place across the city-region for those who have missed getting it.

From Monday 27th - Friday 31st October, any children in reception up to and including year 11 who have missed the vaccinations at their school or who are home-school, will be able to get their free flu vaccine at one of the catch-up flu vaccination clinics taking place across Greater Manchester. Most children will be able to have a quick and painless flu nasal spray vaccine, but an injection is available for those who can’t have a live vaccine or don’t want it due to cultural reasons. To book just call Intrahealth, an NHS partner for vaccines on 03333 583 397 or email [email protected].

The flu viruses change every year, so it’s important that children get their flu vaccination each year to keep them protected and to help reduce it spreading to others.

Dr Helen Wall, Clinical Director for Population Health at NHS Greater Manchester: “Every year thousands of people get really sick and end up in hospital from flu. That’s why we are holding catch-up flu vaccination clinics for any school-aged children who have missed the vaccinations happening at their school or who are home-schooled – to ensure as many children as possible are protected.

“The vaccine is still our best defence against flu, but the virus changes every year, which is why it is so important to get the new vaccine each year to stay protected. For most children this means getting a quick and painless spray vaccine rather than an injection.

“So, if your children have missed getting the flu vaccine at their school this year or are home-schooled, I urge you to please book them an appointment at one of the flu clinics this half-term to ensure they have the protection they need to fight this virus and to keep those around them safe.”

In addition to vaccinating your children, it is good to know the signs of flu. That way, if you or someone around you gets sick you can take care of yourself, stay away from others to stop it spreading, and know when to get help if needed. Symptoms come on very quickly and can include:

A sudden high temperature (38°C or above)

An aching body

Feeling tired or exhausted

A dry cough

A sore throat

A headache

Difficulty sleeping

Loss of appetite

Diarrhoea or tummy pain

Feeling sick and being sick

Symptoms are similar for children, but they can also get pain in their ear and appear less active.

The half-term catch-up flu clinics are only for school-aged children who have missed getting the flu vaccine when it came to their school or who are home-schooled. Those where the flu vaccination clinic is yet to come to their school should wait for that.

To find out more about the October half term school-aged children catch-up flu vaccination clinics in Greater Manchester visit: www.gmintegratedcare.org.uk/childrens-half-term-flu-vaccination-clinics/

To book a half-term flu vaccine appointment call Intrahealth on 03333 583 397 or email [email protected].

If you have a child aged two or three, you can either wait to be contacted by their GP practice to book their vaccination or you can make an appointment with participating pharmacies across Greater Manchester who also offer the flu vaccine. You can find a full list of participating pharmacies here: Pharmacies offering flu vaccination for two to three year olds | Greater Manchester Integrated Care Partnership

The full list of who people eligible for a flu vaccine this year include:

pregnant women

all children aged 2 or 3 years

primary school aged children (from Reception to Year 6)

secondary school aged children (from Year 7 to Year 11)

those aged 65 years and over

people with certain long-term health conditions

residents in a care home

carers in receipt of carer’s allowance, or those who are the main carer of an elderly or disabled person

close contacts of immunocompromised individuals

frontline workers in a social care setting without an employer led occupational health scheme, including those working for a registered residential care or nursing home, registered domiciliary care providers, voluntary managed hospice providers and those that are employed by those who receive direct payments (personal budgets) or Personal Health budgets, such as Personal Assistants.

You can find out more about the flu vaccine and who is eligible here: https://gmintegratedcare.org.uk/winter-vaccinations/