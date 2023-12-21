Christmas will be extra special for Wigan borough schoolboy struck down by serious illness

While Christmas is always a special time for families, it will be even more poignant this year for a brave schoolboy and his loved ones.

Kealey Taylor and Lee Hewitt had no idea what 2023 would bring as they celebrated the festive season with their son Levi Hewitt last year.

For on January 4 – his first day back at school after the Christmas break – Levi became seriously unwell and had to be rushed to Wigan Infirmary’s A&E department.

He had contracted meningitis and sepsis and was put in an induced coma, before being transferred to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital for specialist care.

Levi Hewitt, five, from Leigh, is looking forward to Christmas, pictured with his mum Kealey Taylor. Levi was seriously ill with meningitis and sepsis on his first day back to school in January this year.

Levi spent weeks fighting for his life and the community rallied around, with people raising money for his family, sending video messages and praying for them.

Fortunately Levi’s condition improved over the weeks and months that followed, and he was allowed to return to his home in Leigh on March 30.

He is still on the long road to recovery, but he will be celebrating on Christmas Day with his family as they mark the end of a difficult year.

Levi decorating his Christmas tree

Kealey said: “I can’t believe how quickly this year has gone. It makes me so proud of how far Levi has come.”

Five-year-old Levi initially walked with a frame when he left hospital, but now moves around with splints – decorated with monsters – on his legs.

His mum changes the dressings on his legs and he no longer needs splints on his wrists as they have become stronger.

Levi’s ankles are still very stiff and will need to be treated, though doctors have not yet decided what to do.

Levi Hewitt spent three months in hospital fighting meningitis and sepsis

He continues to have regular hospital appointments, although fewer than he had before.

Levi’s progress means he has been able to return to St Peter’s Primary School in Leigh, initially for half a day and building up so he is now almost back full-time.

Kealey said: “I will take him to school in his chair because sometimes his legs are really sore in the morning, but, weather permitting, he is adamant that he wants to walk home, which he has been fine with.”

He is able to spend time with his friends again, including a girl who made care packages while he was in hospital and holds his hand as they walk home.

Levi also returned to Cheeky Champs football team in Hindley.

Kealey said: “It was quite emotional. He put his football kit on and as soon as he walked round the corner, he wanted to play and so he did.

"But he hasn’t been back after that because he couldn’t walk for two days. I think he overdid it.”

Levi still has a long way to go but for now, the youngster and his family are focusing on the festivities.

He has already taken part in his school’s Christmas show and enjoyed a disco, as well as a trip to RHS Garden Bridgewater for light show Glow.