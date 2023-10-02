News you can trust since 1853
CLASS ACT: Wigan dance school celebrates anniversary

A Wigan dance school founded by Shannon Fairhurst, which specialising in street dance, is celebrating their first anniversary of Shannon's House of Dance. The dance school is based in a studio at Hawkley Hall High School, Wigan, every Tuesday 5.45-8pm.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 04:55 BST

Wiganer Shannon Fairhurst gained a scholarship to train at a stage school in 2015 and is professionally trained in dancing, singing and acting. She has worked on a variety of dance contracts and is delighted to have her own dance school back in her home town of Wigan.

