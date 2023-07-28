News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk

Co-founder of NHS campaign 'Hello, my name is...' visits Wigan hospital to mark anniversary

The co-founder of an international campaign to improve experiences for patients visited a Wigan hospital to mark its 10th anniversary.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 28th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read

The "Hello, my name is…” campaign was created by Dr Kate Granger, a registrar in elderly medicine who developed terminal cancer at the age of 29.

After becoming frustrated by the number of staff members who failed to introduce themselves when she was an inpatient with post-operative sepsis at an NHS hospital, she began a social media initiative in August 2013 highlighting the importance of introductions in healthcare.

Read More
Worrying rise in number of dog attacks across Wigan revealed - as dozens are tre...
Chris Pointon, co-founder of the "Hello, my name is..." campaign, at Wrightington HospitalChris Pointon, co-founder of the "Hello, my name is..." campaign, at Wrightington Hospital
Chris Pointon, co-founder of the "Hello, my name is..." campaign, at Wrightington Hospital
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The campaign has made more than 2.5 billion impressions on Twitter since its conception and become an international movement.

Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) is one of many NHS trusts around the UK continuing to support the campaign, which this year reaches its 10th anniversary.

Hospital bosses recently welcomed Chris Pointon – Dr Granger’s widower and the campaign’s co-founder – to mark the occasion.

Chief nurse Rabina Tindale said: “At WWL we really want to continue to support and promote this important campaign, making sure that a simple introduction is the first rung in the ladder to providing truly person-centred care.

Chris Pointon, co-founder of the "Hello, my name is..." campaign, with staff at Wrightington HospitalChris Pointon, co-founder of the "Hello, my name is..." campaign, with staff at Wrightington Hospital
Chris Pointon, co-founder of the "Hello, my name is..." campaign, with staff at Wrightington Hospital
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I am proud of the staff at WWL for wearing the campaign’s logo with pride and will continue to raise awareness about the campaign all year round.

"Congratulations to Chris and the whole ‘Hello, my name is...’ team for continuing to share Kate’s story and honouring her legacy.”

Mr Pointon visited Wrightington Hospital to share his story with staff and speak about the campaign on behalf of his wife.

It was his second visit to the trust, having first been there last July when the “Hello, my name is….” badges were rolled out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Staff now wear bright yellow badges on their uniforms, as well as having the campaign’s logo on lanyards and security badges.

Mr Pointon said: “I feel grateful to be welcomed back to WWL, a trust that I visited last year. It is so great to see the amazing work that the staff at WWL do to make this campaign shine. I can see such progress and that staff have worked even harder to make their patients’ experience better.”

Related topics:PointonNHSWigan