Co-founder of NHS campaign 'Hello, my name is...' visits Wigan hospital to mark anniversary

The "Hello, my name is…” campaign was created by Dr Kate Granger, a registrar in elderly medicine who developed terminal cancer at the age of 29.

After becoming frustrated by the number of staff members who failed to introduce themselves when she was an inpatient with post-operative sepsis at an NHS hospital, she began a social media initiative in August 2013 highlighting the importance of introductions in healthcare.

Chris Pointon, co-founder of the "Hello, my name is..." campaign, at Wrightington Hospital

The campaign has made more than 2.5 billion impressions on Twitter since its conception and become an international movement.

Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) is one of many NHS trusts around the UK continuing to support the campaign, which this year reaches its 10th anniversary.

Hospital bosses recently welcomed Chris Pointon – Dr Granger’s widower and the campaign’s co-founder – to mark the occasion.

Chief nurse Rabina Tindale said: “At WWL we really want to continue to support and promote this important campaign, making sure that a simple introduction is the first rung in the ladder to providing truly person-centred care.

Chris Pointon, co-founder of the "Hello, my name is..." campaign, with staff at Wrightington Hospital

“I am proud of the staff at WWL for wearing the campaign’s logo with pride and will continue to raise awareness about the campaign all year round.

"Congratulations to Chris and the whole ‘Hello, my name is...’ team for continuing to share Kate’s story and honouring her legacy.”

Mr Pointon visited Wrightington Hospital to share his story with staff and speak about the campaign on behalf of his wife.

It was his second visit to the trust, having first been there last July when the “Hello, my name is….” badges were rolled out.

Staff now wear bright yellow badges on their uniforms, as well as having the campaign’s logo on lanyards and security badges.