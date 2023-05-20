The choir released the single in aid of Lancashire Mind mental health charity, and it has already been shared by national celebs including Abi Clancy and Alfie Boe.

The Local Vocals choir, made up of more than 200 local people from Preston, Chorley and Wigan, have raised in excess of £13,000 for local causes in the past few years, and are on a mission to continue to support local charities in need through the joy of singing together.

Tommy Cannon - one half of the legendary Cannon and Ball comedy duo - met the choir at a local charity event in December and suggested they collaborate in the future using his song, Together We’ll Be Okay. The charity single features 150 voices from across Lancashire, as well as a solo from Tommy himself.

The poignant message of the Cannon and Ball classic, Together We’ll Be Okay, fits perfectly with the ethos of the mental health charity, Lancashire Mind, as well as aligning with the values of Local Vocals.

Tommy described the choir as "fantastic" and said singing the song with them was "an incredible experience" and "one of the best things I've ever done."

The single was release earlier this month across all major streaming platforms (Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music), with an accompanying music video on YouTube.

Tommy Cannon (left) with Laura Bennett, creator of Local Vocals community choir, at the recording of the charity single

Choir member Emma Housley, from Standish, said: "Joining Local Vocals has been a fantastic experience. I have had some wonderful opportunities in the last year, including recording the charity single with Tommy Cannon, singing at Standish Christmas markets and also at Blackburn Cathedral, all in aid of local charities.

"Being part of this choir has been such a great way to improve my mental health and make new friends."

Another choir member, Georgina Whittam, said: “I joined last year in the lowest point of my life. I had weeks of not wanting to go out, eat or be with the people that meant the most to me, I felt lost.

"My husband and mum were my rocks in this time and encouraged me that I should find something for ‘me’. I then found Local Vocals, and in time, I found myself again...and now I can honestly say, I've felt more myself now than I have in years. Local Vocals is good for the soul, and helped save me.”

The Local Vocals choir is made up of over 200 local people from across the Lancashire area

The choir community was created in 2021 by Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts (LIPA) graduate Laura Bennett, recipient of the Beatles’ Story prize from Sir Paul McCartney. The choir has gone from strength to strength and now boasts over 200 members who meet at three different venues for weekly rehearsals. Members come together regularly to perform at local festivals, galas, weddings, artisan markets, theatre shows as well as television and radio appearances.