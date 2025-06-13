Community Comes Together as Bosses Get Slimed for Youth Mental Health

Staff from local companies donated and nominated their bosses to take part in a public gunging, with buckets of slime flying and plenty of red to go around. The event is part of the wider Paint the Borough Red campaign, which encourages the community to wear red, host fundraising activities, and raise money to help young people in the borough.

This year, Wigan Youth Zone aims to raise £8,000 to fund its wellbeing project, providing one-to-one support designed to help young people feel more connected, confident, and cared for. Mental health challenges are increasing, and the charity is committed to ensuring no young person in Wigan and Leigh faces these difficulties alone.

The event saw participation from a wide range of organisations, including 3PLogistics, ATTAIN Digital, Brabners, Challenge-trg Recruitment, Clearview Corporate Advisory, Evolve, Express IT Group, GHE Electrical Fire and Security Ltd, Greenmount Projects, Interact Contact Centres, Laltex Group Promotional Merchandise, Lines Henry Insolvency Practitioners, LRM Security, NRB, R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd, Team Wigan and Leigh, and Wigan Youth Zone itself.

Stuart Howard, Managing Director of GHE Electrical Fire and Security Ltd, said: “I didn’t expect to be taking slime home with me in the van – but getting gunged was worth every second! It was a great way to raise money for something that really matters. If taking a bucket of slime helps a young person feel less alone, I’d do it again without thinking twice.”

Wigan Youth Zone encourages anyone interested in supporting the Paint the Borough Red campaign to get involved, whether by organising a fundraiser or simply learning more about the cause. Donations can still be made online to help reach the £8,000 target and provide vital mental health support to young people in the area. https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/wyzptbr25

For more information or to get involved, contact Emma Safo at [email protected]. Together, the community is working to create a borough where every young person feels seen, supported, and never alone.

