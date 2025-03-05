Community Gym Raises £3000 for Mental Health Services

Suits U Fitness showcased the true power of community on March 1st, 2025, with an incredible 24-hour circuit challenge that pushed limits and brought people together like never before. From 9 AM on Saturday to 9 AM on Sunday, our dedicated members ensured there was always someone on the circuit, keeping the energy high and the momentum going.

The event was a testament to the supportive and determined spirit that defines our gym, proving that fitness is more than just workouts—it’s about camaraderie, resilience, and lifting each other up. Thanks to the unwavering commitment of everyone involved, we raised an amazing £3,000 for a great cause, and the total is still climbing. It was an unforgettable experience, reinforcing why Suits U Fitness is more than just a gym—it’s a family.

Building on the success of our 24-hour circuit challenge, Suits U Fitness is now teaming up with staff from Greater Manchester Mental Health to take on the Three Peaks Challenge this May, during Mental Health Awareness Week. This monumental challenge isn’t just about physical endurance—it’s about raising awareness, breaking the stigma around mental health, and showing the power of collective support.

In the lead-up to the event, we’ve organized twice-monthly hikes that are open to everyone, giving our members and the wider community a chance to train, connect, and enjoy the benefits of nature together. These hikes embody what Suits U Fitness stands for—creating a welcoming space where people can improve their physical and mental wellbeing side by side.