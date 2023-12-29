Community spirit on show as barber visits hospital to cut Wigan boy's hair

A kind-hearted barber came to the aid of a three-year-old hospital patient desperately in need of a haircut.

Ben Ridgway, from Golborne, has been in Wigan Infirmary for almost a month and was becoming irritated and hot due to his longer hair.

His mum Collette Ridgway posted appeals on social media to see if any barbers or hairdressers would be willing to visit the hospital to cut his hair.

She received a number of responses from people willing to help out.

Ben managed to get a haircut thanks to the help of the community

An Atherton-based barber named Jafa visited the hospital accompanied by Quinton Smith, who is known for acting as Father Christmas and took his trusty sack with presents for Ben and nursing staff.

Collette said: “I spoke to my friend Dan Harris who put a post on Facebook. His friend Quinton Smith then went into the local barbers and organised for him to drive Jafa to hospital to cut my little one’s hair.

"There was no charge for the haircut and all of this was done out of the goodness of their hearts.”

Ben was born prematurely at 29 weeks and has a wide range of complex needs, including chronic lung disease tracheobronchomalasia, dysphagia which makes it unsafe for him to swallow, intestinal failure and dysmotility.

The haircut provided just the boost he needed during his hospital stay.