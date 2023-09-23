Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Action on Smoking and Health said the figures were a "wake up call" as rates across the country are not falling fast enough to meet the Government's target of five per cent or less by 2030.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show 14.7 per cent of adults in Wigan smoked in 2022 – up from 13.9 per cent the year before.

This was at the same time as Greater Manchester and England as as a whole saw the number of smokers fall to a record low (12.7 per cent in the country’s case).

Smoking rates in Wigan increased last year

Health chiefs appear at a loss to explain Wigan’s spike other than to suggest the stress of the pandemic and cost of living crisis playing their part.

Across the UK, smoking among adults also fell to its lowest level of 12.9 per cent last year – a drop on the 13.3 per cent reported in 2021.

James Tucker, head of health analysis at the ONS, said the figure is "consistent with the continuing trend towards a decline in smoking prevalence over recent years".

However, Deborah Arnott, ASH chief executive, said: "Smoking rates are falling, but not nearly fast enough to deliver on the Government’s ambition of five per cent or less by 2030. Financial stress and poor mental health are on the rise, which we know makes it harder for smokers to quit."

The ONS figures also showed 5.2 per cent of people aged over 16 used e-cigarettes daily in 2022, up from 4.9 per cent in 2021.

Ms Arnott said the growth in vaping among adult smokers and ex-smokers was welcome as vaping is a very successful aid to quitting smoking.

However, she added there is a worrying growth in vaping among teens and young adults with 15.5 per cent of young people aged 16 to 24 years vaping daily or occasionally last year.

She said: "The Government’s response to the consultation on youth vaping due imminently must contain concrete measures to prohibit child-friendly branding, and put products out of sight and out of reach in shops, as well as a tax on the pocket money priced disposable vapes most popular with children."

The Department of Health and Social Care said it is looking to "balance the public health opportunities vaping offers to smokers, while protecting young people and non-smokers from using them".

The data also revealed men in the UK were more likely to smoke, with 14.6 per cent using cigarettes in 2022 compared to 11.2 per cent of women.

However, women in Wigan were slightly more likely to be smokers at 14.7 per cent compared to 14.6 per cent of men in the area last year.

Rachael Musgrave, Wigan Council’s director of public health, said: “Stopping smoking is one of the best things you will ever do for your health. Quitting is much easier when you get the right support and there are lots of options to choose from. Even if you’ve tried before, maybe more than once, you can still succeed. What you’ve already learned will help you reach your goal of becoming an ex-smoker.

“Our Be Well health and well-being service has friendly, trained health advisors who can provide a range of practical and convenient options to help people quit.

"There are no waiting lists and residents can see an advisor face-to-face, over the phone or virtually.