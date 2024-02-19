Construction has begun work on a £6.4m new endoscopy unit in Wigan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The on-site work by the company Carefoot has begun at the Royal Albert Edward Infirmary in Wigan at the end of January this year following planning approval.

The project will involve the construction of a four-storey steel frame extension as well as major refurbishment works to the current ground-floor unit, totalling around 1,400 sq m.

Colin Carefoot, the chief executive of Carefoot, said: “The project at the Royal Albert Edward Infirmary in Wigan is particularly challenging as the extension is adjacent to three live areas of a very busy hospital. However, our team has the experience and knowledge to manage the construction process in a way which minimises the impact on the trust and its patients.”

Wigan Infirmary A&E Unit.

The project aims to cut patient waiting times as well as improve the trust's ability to save lives. Endoscopies are performed to diagnose medical issues internallu.