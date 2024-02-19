Construction has begun work on a £6.4m new endoscopy unit in Wigan
The on-site work by the company Carefoot has begun at the Royal Albert Edward Infirmary in Wigan at the end of January this year following planning approval.
The project will involve the construction of a four-storey steel frame extension as well as major refurbishment works to the current ground-floor unit, totalling around 1,400 sq m.
Colin Carefoot, the chief executive of Carefoot, said: “The project at the Royal Albert Edward Infirmary in Wigan is particularly challenging as the extension is adjacent to three live areas of a very busy hospital. However, our team has the experience and knowledge to manage the construction process in a way which minimises the impact on the trust and its patients.”
The project aims to cut patient waiting times as well as improve the trust's ability to save lives. Endoscopies are performed to diagnose medical issues internallu.
Richard Mundon, director of strategy and planning at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “These developments will certainly help to futureproof our facilities, address the expected increases in population demand and play a significant role in reducing health inequalities across the Wigan borough. This can only lead to improved outcomes for our patients across a wide range of services, which is fantastic news for us as a trust, but also the wider community.”