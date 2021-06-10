22 out of 25 areas of Wigan have shown an increase in Covid cases in a single week - here are the latest figures

Here in Wigan 22 out of 25 areas mapped have showed an increase in cases with only Parbold, Wrightington and Appley Bridge and Billinge showing less than three cases according to the latest ONS data, which can be found here.

Here they are, ranked in order from lowest to highest to the week ending June 4. Pictures are for illustrative purposes only and not linked to the data.

1. Parbold, Wrightington and Appley Bridge - less than 3 cases Photo: Google Buy photo

2. Billinge - less than 3 cases Photo: Google Buy photo

3. Wigan Central - 10 cases, down by 5 Photo: Google Buy photo

4. Golborne - 3 cases, up by 1 Photo: Google Buy photo