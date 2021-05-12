Covid-19 case rate in Wigan has risen

There were 91 new cases of Covid-19 identified in the borough between May 1 and 7.

This gives a rate of 27.7 per 100,000 people.

Covid-19

The picture across the city-region now varies considerably following a significant spike in cases in Bolton, where the rate was 152 cases per 100,000 people in the week up to May 7.

Wigan's latest figure remains below the rate of 29.4 cases per 100,000 residents for the North West and 21.8 per 100,000 for England as a whole.

And the borough still has the lowest case rate in Greater Manchester among the over-60s, at 4.9 per 100,000 people.

Within Wigan and Leigh 13 of the 25 wards had fewer than three cases of the novel coronavirus for the latest available week, which runs between April 29 and May 5.

Wigan West had the highest rate of cases for the latest week and also saw the highest increase from the previous week.

The second-highest rate was in Leigh West.

There were just two patients with Covid-19 in the borough's hospitals on May 11.

Two deaths mentioning the novel coronavirus were recorded in the borough in the week up to April 30, the same as the previous week.

There had been 1,006 deaths in total in Wigan borough with Covid-19 on that date.

In the week between April 28 and May 4 four primary schools and four secondary schools recorded confirmed cases.

The borough's tracing team had successfully managed 93 per cent of all the contacts in the cases escalated to it on May 11.