Covid-19 cases in Wigan increase in latest week

Wigan Council's latest coronavirus tracker showed there were 106 new cases of Covid-19 identified between May 8 and May 14.

This gives the borough a rate of 32.3 cases per 100,000 residents.

Wigan's rate remains below the North West figure of 37.2 cases per 100,000 people but is above the England average of 21 cases per 100,000 residents.

The over-60s weekly case rate for Wigan is 8.6 per 100,000 people, the sixth-highest across the 10 boroughs of Greater Manchester.

Across the borough six of the 25 wards had fewer than three cases of Covid-19 in the latest week, which runs from May 6 to May 12.

The half-dozen wards with zero, one or two cases were Atherleigh, Hindley Green, Ince, Wigan West, Winstanley and Worsley Mesnes.

Atherton had the highest rate of cases for the latest week, followed by Wigan Central.

Atherton also saw the biggest increase from the previous week.

While cases have crept up, though, hospitalisation levels remain very low.

As of May 18 there was just one Covid-19 positive patient being looked after by WWL.

This was a decrease from the figure recorded the previous week.

And there were no deaths registered in Wigan mentioning Covid-19 in the latest week, which runs up to May 7.

Altogether there have been 1,006 deaths registered in the borough during the pandemic with the novel coronavirus mentioned on the certificates.

Of those, 81 per cent have occurred in hospital, with 13 per cent in care homes and four per cent at home.

Five primary schools, five secondary schools and two colleges in the borough had confirmed Covid-19 cases in the period between May 5 and May 11.

Tracing teams had successfully managed 93 per cent of all contacts in the cases escalated to them by May 18.