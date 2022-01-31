Covid cases are rising again in some areas of Wigan

Covid cases creeping up again in Wigan: 10 out of 29 areas have seen positive cases rise for the first time in three weeks

Covid cases are creeping up again in Wigan after three weeks of plummeting numbers.

By Jon Peake
Monday, 31st January 2022, 12:13 pm

According to the latest figures from the ONS, 10 areas of Wigan showed an increase in positive cases in the week of January 18 to January 25 - the most recent figures released.

Two areas showed no change and the other 17 showed a drop in positive cases.

You can view the ONS interactive map here.

Pictures - courtesy of Google - used are for illustrative purposes only and not directly linked to the data.

1.

Billinge - 39 cases. Up by 1

2.

Ashton East - 58 cases. Up by 3

3.

Pemberton North - 57 cases. Up by 5

4.

New Springs - 54 cases. Up by 5

