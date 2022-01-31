Covid cases creeping up again in Wigan: 10 out of 29 areas have seen positive cases rise for the first time in three weeks

According to the latest figures from the ONS, 10 areas of Wigan showed an increase in positive cases in the week of January 18 to January 25 - the most recent figures released.

Two areas showed no change and the other 17 showed a drop in positive cases.

You can view the ONS interactive map here.

Pictures - courtesy of Google - used are for illustrative purposes only and not directly linked to the data.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.

1. Billinge - 39 cases. Up by 1 Photo Sales

2. Ashton East - 58 cases. Up by 3 Photo Sales

3. Pemberton North - 57 cases. Up by 5 Photo Sales

4. New Springs - 54 cases. Up by 5 Photo Sales