A Covid vaccination centre

Covid cases: These are the 11 areas of Wigan where coronavirus is on the decline

Covid cases have dropped in 11 out of 29 neighbourhoods in Wigan, with one area showing no change in a week.

By Jon Peake
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 11:58 am

Latest data from the ONS shows that in general, cases of Covid are rising across the borough, with 17 areas showing an increase, one area showing no change and 11 showing a decrease.

You can see the areas showing an increase here.

The figures are for the week of October 13th to October 20th and can be seen in full here.

Pictures used are for illustrative purposes only and not directly linked to the data.

1.

Standish North - 43 cases. Up by 1

2.

Worsley Mesnes and Hawkley Hall - 28 cases. Down by 2

3.

Standish South - 47 cases. Up by 2

4.

Ashton West - 18 cases. Down by 5

