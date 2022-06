In 29 areas of Wigan mapped, 19 neighbourhoods showed an increase week on week, with the highest showing a 200 per cent increase.

Two areas stayed on the same number of cases and the other eight showed a drop in positive cases.

The figures provided by the ONS are for the week ending June 18.

1. Golborne Nine cases, up by 1 (12.5 per cent)

2. Worsley Mesnes and Hawkley Hall Seven cases, up by one (16.7 per cent)

3. Wigan East Six cases, up by one (20 per cent)

4. Winstanley Sixteen cases, up by 3 (23.1 per cent)