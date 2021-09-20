Covid in schools: The areas of Wigan that have seen the biggest rise in infection rates since pupils went back to school

Official figures from the UK Government show infection rates per 100,000 people in the North West increased from 317.7 to 318.4 between August 31 and September 14.

Meanwhile in Wigan, some neighbourhoods saw cases rise by 100% or more during the same period.

As the UK’s chief medical officers recommend vaccinating children aged 12 to 15, we can reveal where Covid cases have surged most since children returned to school in Wigan.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.

1. Beech Hill - From 344.4 cases per 100,000 to 369.9. A seven per cent increase Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Pemberton South - From 242.8 cases per 100,000 to 267.1. A 10 per cent increase Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Worsley Mesnes and Hawkley Hall - From 262.3 cases per 100,000 to 289.9. An 11 per cent increase Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Ashton East - From 194.2 cases per 100,000 to 281.5. A 13 per cent increase Photo: Google Photo Sales