Covid in Wigan: Positive cases plummeting in 25 out of 29 areas of the borough

Out of 29 areas, only three areas showed an increase (Hindley West, Winstanley and New Springs) with one (Orrell) showing no change.

The other 25 neighbourhoods all showed a drop in positive cases,

Figures are for the week ending February 1.

You can view the ONS interactive map here.

Pictures - courtesy of Google - used are for illustrative purposes only and not directly linked to the data.

1. Ashton West - 42 cases. Down by 4 Photo Sales

2. Parbold, Wrightington and Appley Bridge - 52 cases. Down by 5 Photo Sales

3. Up Holland - 56 cases. Down by 7 Photo Sales

4. Shevington - 78 cases. Down by 8 Photo Sales