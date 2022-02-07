Coronavirus cases are falling across Wigan

Covid in Wigan: Positive cases plummeting in 25 out of 29 areas of the borough

Coronavirus cases are once again plummeting across the Wigan borough.

By Jon Peake
Monday, 7th February 2022, 2:56 pm

Out of 29 areas, only three areas showed an increase (Hindley West, Winstanley and New Springs) with one (Orrell) showing no change.

The other 25 neighbourhoods all showed a drop in positive cases,

Figures are for the week ending February 1.

You can view the ONS interactive map here.

Pictures - courtesy of Google - used are for illustrative purposes only and not directly linked to the data.

1.

Ashton West - 42 cases. Down by 4

2.

Parbold, Wrightington and Appley Bridge - 52 cases. Down by 5

3.

Up Holland - 56 cases. Down by 7

4.

Shevington - 78 cases. Down by 8

