Covid in Wigan: Positive cases still falling in all but one area of the borough

Up Holland was the only neighbourhood which saw an increase - going from 56 cases to 57 in the latest figures.

All other areas shown on the ONS interactive map for the week ending February 8 showed a fall in positive cases.

Pictures - courtesy of Google - used are for illustrative purposes only and not directly linked to the data.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here

1. Standish South - 56 cases. Down by 1 Photo Sales

2. Ashton North - 34 cases. Down by 2 Photo Sales

3. Standish North - 38 cases. down by 8 Photo Sales

4. Worsley Mesnes and Hawkley Hall - 35 cases. Down by 9 Photo Sales