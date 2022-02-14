Postive coronavirus cases continues to fall across Wigan

Covid in Wigan: Positive cases still falling in all but one area of the borough

Positive coronavirus cases are still falling across the borough, with only one area seeing a slight increase.

By Jon Peake
Monday, 14th February 2022, 1:01 pm
Updated Monday, 14th February 2022, 1:10 pm

Up Holland was the only neighbourhood which saw an increase - going from 56 cases to 57 in the latest figures.

All other areas shown on the ONS interactive map for the week ending February 8 showed a fall in positive cases.

Pictures - courtesy of Google - used are for illustrative purposes only and not directly linked to the data.

1.

Standish South - 56 cases. Down by 1

2.

Ashton North - 34 cases. Down by 2

3.

Standish North - 38 cases. down by 8

4.

Worsley Mesnes and Hawkley Hall - 35 cases. Down by 9

