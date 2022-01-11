Covid cases have fallen for the first time in a month

Covid in Wigan: The 26 out of 29 areas showing a rise in cases in the latest figures

Covid is still climbing in the majority of Wigan neighbourhoods but for the first time in a month, cases have fallen in three areas.

By Jon Peake
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 12:43 pm
Updated Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 12:50 pm

Wigan South, Standish South and Winstanley are the three neighbourhoods where case numbers have fallen for the seven–day period ending on 5 January 2022

It's a small green shoot of recovery following a tough Christmas period.

You can view the ONS interactive map here.

Pictures - courtesy of Google - used are for illustrative purposes only and not directly linked to the data.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.

1.

Hindley East - 199 cases. Up by 6

Photo Sales

2.

Orrell - 347 cases. Up by 10

Photo Sales

3.

Beech Hill - 201 cases. Up by 20

Photo Sales

4.

Ashton East - 218 cases. Up by 20

Photo Sales
WiganONSGoogle
Next Page
Page 1 of 7