Covid in Wigan: The number of cases in each area and how much they have changed in a week as Plan B restrictions are scrapped

According to the latest figures from the ONS, every area of Wigan apart from one showed another big drop in positive cases in the week of January 12 to January 19 - the most recent figures released.

1. Ashton West - 58 cases (no change)

2. Beech Hill - 75 cases. Down by 9

3. Wigan Marylebone and Bottling Wood - 74 cases. Down by 13

4. New Springs - 52 cases. Down by 15