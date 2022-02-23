Covid in Wigan: These are the 23 out of 29 neighbourhoods where positive cases are falling

Those areas are Standish North, Parbold, Wrightington and Appley Bridge, Ashton East, Abram and Wigan Central, with Beech Hill showing no change.

The other 23 areas out of the 29 mapped showed a decrease in positive cases in the latest ONS statistics for the week Feb 10-17.

Pictures - courtesy of Google - used are for illustrative purposes only and not directly linked to the data.

1. Hindley Green - 27 cases. Down by 1 Photo Sales

2. Pemberton South - 25 cases. Down by 1 Photo Sales

3. Wigan Marylebone and Bottling Wood - 27 cases. Down by 1 Photo Sales

4. Billinge - 12 cases. Down by 4 Photo Sales