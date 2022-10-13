Covid: These are the vaccination rates in every area of Wigan showing the percentage of people who have had their 1st, 2nd and 3rd (booster) doses
Latest figures from the ONS have revealed the percentage of people (over 12 years) in every area of Wigan that have had the first, second and third/booster shots of the Covid vaccine as over 50s are invited from tomorrow to get their autumn booster.
By Jon Peake
11 minutes ago
Updated
13th Oct 2022, 3:21pm
Covid cases in the UK jumped by 25 per cent last week and from tomorrow, Friday, October 14, anyone over the age of 50 can book an autumn booster shot to help protect against serious illness this winter.
Data via the ONS interactive map for the week ending October 5.
