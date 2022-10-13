News you can trust since 1853
Vaccination rates vary throughout Wigan

Covid: These are the vaccination rates in every area of Wigan showing the percentage of people who have had their 1st, 2nd and 3rd (booster) doses

Latest figures from the ONS have revealed the percentage of people (over 12 years) in every area of Wigan that have had the first, second and third/booster shots of the Covid vaccine as over 50s are invited from tomorrow to get their autumn booster.

By Jon Peake
11 minutes ago
Updated 13th Oct 2022, 3:21pm

In total, 29 areas of Wigan are shown in the figures from Aspull down to Ashton.

Covid cases in the UK jumped by 25 per cent last week and from tomorrow, Friday, October 14, anyone over the age of 50 can book an autumn booster shot to help protect against serious illness this winter.

Pictures used are for illustrative purposes only and not directly linked to the data.

Data via the ONS interactive map for the week ending October 5.

1. Parbold, Wrightington and Appley Bridge

1st dose 91.2 per cent, 2nd dose 89.1 per cent, 3rd dose/booster 77.1 per cent

2. Shevington

1st dose 91.1 per cent, 2nd dose 89.1 per cent, 3rd dose/booster 75.8 per cent

3. Billinge

1st dose 91.1 per cent, 2nd dose 88.8 per cent, 3rd dose/booster 77 per cent

4. Winstanley

1st dose 91.1 per cent, 2nd dose 88.6 per cent, 3rd dose/booster 73.1 per cent

