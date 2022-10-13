In total, 29 areas of Wigan are shown in the figures from Aspull down to Ashton.

Covid cases in the UK jumped by 25 per cent last week and from tomorrow, Friday, October 14, anyone over the age of 50 can book an autumn booster shot to help protect against serious illness this winter.

Data via the ONS interactive map for the week ending October 5.

1. Parbold, Wrightington and Appley Bridge 1st dose 91.2 per cent, 2nd dose 89.1 per cent, 3rd dose/booster 77.1 per cent

2. Shevington 1st dose 91.1 per cent, 2nd dose 89.1 per cent, 3rd dose/booster 75.8 per cent

3. Billinge 1st dose 91.1 per cent, 2nd dose 88.8 per cent, 3rd dose/booster 77 per cent

4. Winstanley 1st dose 91.1 per cent, 2nd dose 88.6 per cent, 3rd dose/booster 73.1 per cent