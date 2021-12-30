Covid's relentless march through Wigan: All areas of the borough show sharp rise in number of positive cases

The figures - available through the ONS Interactive Map here - are for the week ending December 24.

One area showed a 230 per cent increase with 2,046 positive cases per 100,000 people.

It's the first time there has been red across the board for several months and the rise in cases is staggering, showing just how transmissible Omicron is. Thankfully, though, less lethal.

You can read more about it here.Pictures used are for illustrative purposes only and not directly linked to the data.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.

1. Marsh Green - 66 cases. Up by 26 Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Pemberton North - 68 cases. Up by 28 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Aspull and Red Rock - 62 cases. Up by 27 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Billinge - 53 cases. Up by 30 Photo: Google Photo Sales