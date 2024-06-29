Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With this year’s spring Covid-19 vaccine programme almost finished, the North West’s vaccination lead Dr Linda Charles-Ozuzu, is urging anyone eligible to get their jab by Sunday June 30.

Since the campaign began in April, more than 467,987 people across North West have received their spring booster, this includes around two-thirds of all older adult care home residents in the region.

And it is easier than ever before for people to book their vaccination with the rollout of joint booking. By going online and selecting a joint booking, two eligible people aged 18 and over can get the Covid vaccine in the same location, at the same time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The spring vaccine is currently available to anyone aged 75 and over, or who will be aged 75 by this Sunday, along with older adult care home residents and people with a weakened immune system aged six-months and over

The spring vaccine is currently available to anyone aged 75 and over, or who will be aged 75 by this Sunday, along with older adult care home residents and people with a weakened immune system aged six-months and over. For the next three days, there are appointments available across the North West, including at pharmacies and GP practices.

Covid-19 can still cause severe illness and hospitalisations in some cases, particularly among those most at-risk. The vaccine gives the best protection against the virus and its different variants and helps reduce the risk of serious illness.

Dr Linda Charles Ozuzu, Regional Director of Commissioning at NHS England North West said: “With just three days to go, there is still time for eligible people to get the spring vaccine and protect themselves from becoming seriously unwell with Covid-19.

“The virus is still dangerous for those most vulnerable, so it is vital that people come forward for a top-up jab, if eligible, as protection from previous vaccines fades over time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is easier than ever to get protected, and with joint booking, you and a loved one can come forward at the same time, you can also book online, download the NHS App or call 119”.

Anyone who believes they should be eligible for a vaccine but does not get an invite can check online. Alternatively, they can self-declare via the National Booking Service and then speak to a clinician on site.