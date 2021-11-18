Milestone as more than half a million Covid-19 jabs are given in Wigan

NHS Wigan Borough CCG has revealed that the majority of residents now have protection from the illness, just 11 months after the first people were given the injections.

The 500,000 vaccines include more than 236,000 first doses and 220,000 second doses, while the rest are third doses and boosters.

This means that 84 per cent of all residents aged 16 and over have received at least one vaccine and 79 per cent have had two doses.

On top of this, 66 per cent of residents aged 70 and over have now had their booster dose, topping up their Covid-19 immunity for the winter.

The majority of the vaccines have been administered in clinics, led by GP practices and pharmacies within the borough.

Dr Tim Dalton, a GP and chairman of the CCG, said he was grateful to everyone who had been vaccinated, helping to prevent people becoming seriously ill or losing their lives due to coronavirus.

He thanked GP practices, Wigan Council and Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, as well as gyms, St Peter’s Pavilion in Hindley and Golborne Parkside Sports and Community Club, and the hundreds of volunteers and staff involved.

Dr Dalton said: “Five hundred thousand vaccines – half a million! – is just an incredible number to reach and shows the commitment of everyone involved. It is brilliant for our borough that we have been able to vaccinate the majority of our residents over the last 11 months.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to everyone who has supported the vaccine programme, from all our residents who have been vaccinated to all the staff and volunteers who have supported the vaccination programme. It has been a huge programme of work, involving thousands of people, and I am grateful to each and every one of you.

“Every vaccine counts and by completing your course of vaccines, you are protecting yourself and increasing the protection of your loved ones and the wider community.

“If you haven’t yet been vaccinated and are unsure about whether you should have a vaccine or not, please don’t just take your information from social media, but contact your GP practice and discuss your concerns with a professional.

“Don’t forget that even when you have been vaccinated you can still catch and spread Covid, so you need to continue following the latest government guidance and do your bit by washing your hands, wearing a mask and keeping your distance.

“Finally, I just want to remind you all to get your flu jab too when you are called, as we are expecting lots of people to catch the flu this year too.

“If you are over 50, a carer or have a long-term condition, you are likely to be eligible for a free flu vaccine on the NHS, so please contact your local GP or pharmacy to get it sorted, boost your immunity and keep yourself flu-free this winter.”