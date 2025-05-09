Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The NHS in the North West is encouraging the most at-risk Wigan people to come forward for the spring Covid-19 vaccine, as the first uptake figures published yesterday (May 8) show more than 340,000 people in the region have received their life-saving jabs.

The weekly vaccination data shows NHS teams in the region have now delivered 343,133 jabs since the rollout kicked off on April 1, part of more than three million nationally.

With just under six weeks to go until the vaccination offer ends, the NHS is reminding those at highest risk of getting seriously unwell if they catch the virus to come forward for their free vaccination and top up their protection this Spring, including those aged 75 and over and people who are immunosuppressed.

With vaccination sites in the region’s local communities offering walk-in and bookable appointments, it’s easy and convenient to get protected.

Dr Michael Gregory, Regional Medical Director for NHS England in the North West, is encouraging anyone not yet vaccinated to come forward as soon as possible.

He said: “I’m so pleased that hundreds of thousands of people in the North West are already protected from the virus, which can make some people incredibly unwell and needing hospital care.

“Although we’re enjoying the warmer weather, we are still seeing cases of Covid-19 and it’s so important for those most likely to become unwell to protect themselves with the vaccine when offered it by the NHS.

“If you’re eligible but not yet had your spring vaccine, please book an appointment or attend a local walk-in site as soon as you can.”

NHS staff continue to deliver the life-saving vaccine to older adult care homes and eligible housebound patients.

This year the NHS has invited those who are immunosuppressed and everyone aged 75 and older.

People who are immunosuppressed may have a reduced ability to fight infections and other diseases, including Covid-19, and receiving the vaccine reduces the chances of getting seriously unwell.

Thousands of appointments are available every day across the country, with most happening at pharmacies and GP practices, and they will continue to run until Tuesday June 17.

NHS teams have now invited all eligible people to come forward for their jabs, having already sent over 9.7 million invitations in England, and teams are now sending reminders via text, email, NHS App messages or letters.

Those eligible can book their appointment now through the NHS website (www.nhs.uk/bookcovid), the NHS App or by calling 119.

As well as booked appointments, there are thousands of walk-in appointments available every day, with a full list of local locations available on the NHS walk-in finder.