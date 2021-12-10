Omicron in Wigan: Two cases confirmed

The figures, up to December 6, show that there have been two confirmed cases and four suspected cases.

This week, work-from-home guidance returned, vaccine passports became mandatory in large venues and face mask rules were re-introduced in a bid to combat the much more transmissible Omicron variant.

Wigan Athletic fans will now need to provide proof of coronavirus vaccination or a negative lateral flow test to attend matches.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned it is clear the new strain is “growing much faster” than Delta and cases of Omicron could be doubling every two or three days as he strengthened England’s rules to slow the spread of Covid-19.

He said: “I said right at the beginning of this pandemic … I didn’t want us to have a society and a culture where we forced people to get vaccinated.

“I don’t think that’s ever been the way we do things in this country.”

But he admitted there would need to be “a national conversation” about how to protect the public, particularly those who choose not get vaccinated for any reason.

The Prime Minister also dismissed making changes to the rules that currently require people travelling from red list countries to quarantine in hotels.

He said the red list was something the Government was looking at, but added: “It’s been very important in the immediate response to Omicron to have very tough border measures to slow the arrival of the variant in this country.”

Though there has been no official Plan C - Cabinet Office officials were understood in October to be considering proposals for a ban on mixing between households, something the Government denied at the time.

Now, the Daily Mail has reported a Plan C proposal is being considered that could see people having to once again check in with the NHS Covid app or provide their personal details in writing when going to pubs and restaurants.

These measures would also extend rules on mask wearing in public indoor spaces and lead to a wider rollout of vaccine passports.

Many of these rules are already in place in Scotland.

The Daily Telegraph today reported another potential restriction which could be brought in is a ‘three-visitor limit’ in care homes in the run up to Christmas.

The Government source who revealed the news to the Telegraph said the idea of limiting visitors was “awaiting ministerial clearance” and “could still be vetoed” by Downing Street.