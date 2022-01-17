Omicron on the run: Covid cases plummeting in every area of Wigan

According to the latest figures from the ONS, every area of Wigan showed a huge drop in positive cases in the week of January 4 to January 11 - the most recent figures released.
You can view the ONS interactive map here.
Pictures - courtesy of Google - used are for illustrative purposes only and not directly linked to the data.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.
Page 1 of 8