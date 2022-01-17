Coronavirus cases have dropped off massively

Omicron on the run: Covid cases plummeting in every area of Wigan

Coronavirus cases are on a rapid decline across the whole of Wigan.

By Jon Peake
Monday, 17th January 2022, 12:19 pm

According to the latest figures from the ONS, every area of Wigan showed a huge drop in positive cases in the week of January 4 to January 11 - the most recent figures released.

You can view the ONS interactive map here.

1.

Wigan East - 134 cases. Down by 64

2.

Ashton North - 114 cases. Down by 69

3.

Marsh Green - 152 cases. Down by 69

4.

Billinge - 102 cases. Down by 78

