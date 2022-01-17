Omicron on the run: Covid cases plummeting in every area of Wigan

According to the latest figures from the ONS, every area of Wigan showed a huge drop in positive cases in the week of January 4 to January 11 - the most recent figures released.

You can view the ONS interactive map here.

Pictures - courtesy of Google - used are for illustrative purposes only and not directly linked to the data.

1. Wigan East - 134 cases. Down by 64 Photo Sales

2. Ashton North - 114 cases. Down by 69 Photo Sales

3. Marsh Green - 152 cases. Down by 69 Photo Sales

4. Billinge - 102 cases. Down by 78 Photo Sales