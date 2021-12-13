Coronavirus has declined in more areas of Wigan than it has risen in the latest ONS statistics

The 10 areas of Wigan that have shown an increase in Covid cases as Omicron booster efforts are ramped up

Coronavirus cases have risen in just 10 areas out of 29 in the latest ONS statistics.

By Jon Peake
Monday, 13th December 2021, 4:11 pm

With the Government' s Plan B well underway and a massive booster campaign beginning, the numbers are refreshing but expected to rise as the Omicron surge gathers pace.

The figures are for the week ending December 7 and the interactive ONS map can be viewed here.

Pictures used are for illustrative purposes only and not directly linked to the data.

1.

Hindley East - 24 cases. Up by 4

2.

Golborne - 46 cases. Up by 5

3.

Wigan East - 24 cases. Up by 7

4.

New Springs - 25 cases. Up by 7

