The 10 areas of Wigan that have shown an increase in Covid cases as Omicron booster efforts are ramped up

With the Government' s Plan B well underway and a massive booster campaign beginning, the numbers are refreshing but expected to rise as the Omicron surge gathers pace.

The figures are for the week ending December 7 and the interactive ONS map can be viewed here.

Pictures used are for illustrative purposes only and not directly linked to the data.

1. Hindley East - 24 cases. Up by 4 Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Golborne - 46 cases. Up by 5 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Wigan East - 24 cases. Up by 7 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. New Springs - 25 cases. Up by 7 Photo: Google Photo Sales