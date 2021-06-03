Coronavirus

The 15 areas of Wigan where Covid cases have begun to creep up again

Covid cases are creeping up again in some areas of the borough.

By Jon Peake
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 12:06 pm

Here are the areas which have seen a rise in cases to the weekend ending May 28.

Full stats from the ONS can be found here.

Pictures are for illustrative purposes only and not directly linked to the data.

1.

Wigan Central - 15 cases, up by 12

Photo: Google

2.

Wigan South - 10 cases, up by 8

Photo: Google

3.

Hindley West - 10 cases, up by 6

Photo: Google

4.

Abram and Bickershaw - 10 cases, up by 6

Photo: Google

