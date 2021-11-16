The 18 areas of Wigan where Covid cases have dropped in a week and by how many

In total, 18 areas of Wigan showed a decrease in cases for the week of November 2 to November 9, with one (Winstanley) showing no change and nine showing an increase.

You can see those areas here.

Pictures used are for illustrative purposes only and not directly linked to the data. ONS data can be accessed here.

1. Aspull and Red Rock - 15 cases. Down by 1 Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Platt Bridge and Spring View - 25 cases. Down by 1 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Standish North - 33 cases. Down by 1 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Ashton West - 20 cases. Down by 2 Photo: Google Photo Sales