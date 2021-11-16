Covid cases have fallen in 18 out of 29 areas of Wigan

The 18 areas of Wigan where Covid cases have dropped in a week and by how many

Covid cases have dropped in more than half of the neighbourhoods in Wigan in the latest ONS figures.

By Jon Peake
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 11:51 am
Updated Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 11:58 am

In total, 18 areas of Wigan showed a decrease in cases for the week of November 2 to November 9, with one (Winstanley) showing no change and nine showing an increase.

You can see those areas here.

Pictures used are for illustrative purposes only and not directly linked to the data. ONS data can be accessed here.

1.

Aspull and Red Rock - 15 cases. Down by 1

2.

Platt Bridge and Spring View - 25 cases. Down by 1

3.

Standish North - 33 cases. Down by 1

4.

Ashton West - 20 cases. Down by 2

