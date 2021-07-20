The Coronavirus
These are the 12 areas of Wigan with the steepest rise in Covid cases in a week

Freedom Day arrived yesterday (Monday) and with it came a sense of relief but also strong words of caution from the government.

By Jon Peake
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 12:17 pm
Updated Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 12:18 pm

Covid cases are rising at a rapid rate across Wigan the North West and the rest of the country but thankfully far fewer people are getting seriously ill or dying from the virus thanks to the UK's vaccination effort.

These latest figures from the ONS, show the 12 areas of Wigan which have shown the steepest rise in cases from July 7-14th.

All the stats are available here.

Pictures used are for illustrative purposes only and not linked directly to the data.

1.

Wigan East - 37 cases. An increase of 7

Photo: Google

2.

Wigan Marylebone and Bottling Wood - 44 cases. An increase of 9

Photo: Google

3.

Pemberton South - 44 cases. An increase of 13

Photo: Google

4.

Wigan South - 61 cases. An increase of 16

Photo: Google

