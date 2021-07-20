These are the 12 areas of Wigan with the steepest rise in Covid cases in a week

Covid cases are rising at a rapid rate across Wigan the North West and the rest of the country but thankfully far fewer people are getting seriously ill or dying from the virus thanks to the UK's vaccination effort.

These latest figures from the ONS, show the 12 areas of Wigan which have shown the steepest rise in cases from July 7-14th.

All the stats are available here.

Pictures used are for illustrative purposes only and not linked directly to the data.

1. Wigan East - 37 cases. An increase of 7 Photo: Google Buy photo

2. Wigan Marylebone and Bottling Wood - 44 cases. An increase of 9 Photo: Google Buy photo

3. Pemberton South - 44 cases. An increase of 13 Photo: Google Buy photo

4. Wigan South - 61 cases. An increase of 16 Photo: Google Buy photo