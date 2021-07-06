These are the 20 areas of Wigan where Covid cases are rising
Latest figures from the ONS show that 20 out of 26 areas of Wigan have shown an increase in Covid cases week on week.
To the week ending June 30 there were significant rises in a number of areas of Wigan
Thankfully though, thanks to the successful jabs campaign, very few cases are leading to serious illness and hospitalisation.
Pictures used are for illustrative purposes only and not directly linked to the data.
