These are the 20 areas of Wigan where Covid cases are rising

To the week ending June 30 there were significant rises in a number of areas of Wigan

Thankfully though, thanks to the successful jabs campaign, very few cases are leading to serious illness and hospitalisation.

Pictures used are for illustrative purposes only and not directly linked to the data.

1. Ashton North - 34 cases, up by 1

2. Standish North - 16 cases, up by 3

3. Abram - 36 cases, up by 4

4. Wigan Central - 24 cases, up by 5