Six areas showed a slight decrease in numbers and two showed no change to the week ending July 8.

Though Covid is still rising in the majority of areas, there are signs that the fifth wave has started to slow down.

Pictures are used for illustrative purposes only and not directly linked to the data.

1. Platt Bridge and Spring View 19 cases, up by 1 (5.6 per cent) Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Hindley Green 13 cases, up by 1 (8.3 per cent) Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Wigan South 19 cases, up by 2 (11.8 per cent) Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Standish South 39 cases, up by 5 (14.7 per cent) Photo: Google Photo Sales