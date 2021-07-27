These are the areas of Wigan where Covid cases have risen in a week
Coronavirus cases in Wigan are still in a state of flux with 19 out of 28 areas mapped showing a rise in cases week on week.
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 3:05 pm
Here are the areas of Wigan which showed an increase from July 14 to July 21.
Stats are available on the ONS website here.
Images used are for illustrative purposes only and not directly linked to the data.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.
Page 1 of 5