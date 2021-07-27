Coronavirus

These are the areas of Wigan where Covid cases have risen in a week

Coronavirus cases in Wigan are still in a state of flux with 19 out of 28 areas mapped showing a rise in cases week on week.

By Jon Peake
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 3:05 pm

Here are the areas of Wigan which showed an increase from July 14 to July 21.

Stats are available on the ONS website here.

Images used are for illustrative purposes only and not directly linked to the data.

1.

Ashton East - 73 cases. Up by 4

2.

Shevington - 53 cases. Up by 4

3.

Hindley East - 50 cases. Up by 6

4.

Wigan Marylebone and Bottling Wood - 51 cases. Up by 7

