These are the six areas of Wigan where Covid cases fell week on week

Three areas (Beech Hill 23 cases, Ince 26 cases and Hindley West 46 cases) showed no change in the week of November 23 to November 30, with the other 20 showing a rise in cases. You can see those areas and the numbers here.

You can see the interactive ONS map here.

Pictures used are for illustrative purposes only and not directly linked to the data.

1. Worsley Mesnes and Hawkley Hall - 25 cases. Down by 4

2. Billinge - 41 cases. Down by 5

3. New Springs - 18 cases. Down by 7

4. Abram - 26 cases. Down by 8