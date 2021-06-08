This is what extra support to tackle rising coronavirus rates could mean for Wigan

As more people test positive for Covid-19 and the variant which originated from India takes hold, eyes are turning to what was done to address the problem in Bolton.

Teams from Bolton Council, the NHS, volunteer groups, the national surge rapid response team and the army joined forces to combat rising rates.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Long queues of people waiting to get vaccinated at Essa Academy in Bolton

Walk-in vaccination centres have proved to be hugely popular, with long queues of people seen waiting to get their jab at a bus outside Essa Academy for example.

Jabs were offered at several locations close to people’s homes, outside a supermarket and in the town centre, making them accessible to as many people as possible.

These have been promoted widely on social media and shared many times as people encourage others to get vaccinated.

While there are national guidelines on who is currently eligible for the jab, staff and volunteers in Bolton have been encouraging everyone to go along to speak to them if they are unsure. There are reports they have been finding reasons to vaccinate, rather than turn them away.

The second dose has also been brought forward for everyone in affected areas, from 12 to eight weeks, in line with the Government’s rules for those over 50.

Test kits have been distributed door-to-door in certain areas, with several sites where people can also collect and return tests or have them done.

Everyone living, working or studying in certain areas of Bolton were encouraged to get tested for Covid-19, even if they did not have symptoms, to stop the spread of the virus by people who did not know they had it.

Information leaflets about the importance of having both vaccinations, testing and self-isolation have also been distributed to homes.