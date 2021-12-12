UK Covid alert level raised following rapid increase in Omicron cases

The UK Covid alert level has been raised following a rapid increase in Omicron cases being recorded.

By Iain Lynn
Sunday, 12th December 2021, 5:21 pm
Updated Sunday, 12th December 2021, 5:22 pm

The country’s four chief medical officers and NHS England’s national medical director have recommended to ministers that the UK go up to Level 4 from Level 3.

It comes as Boris Johnson prepares to address the nation at 8pm about the booster vaccine programme.

Covid-19 boosters for millions after reports of Plan C tougher rules

Boris Johnson prepares to address the nation at 8pm

The decision to increase the alert level follows advice from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) after a further 1,239 confirmed cases of the Omicron mutation were recorded in the UK as of Sunday.

It brings the total number of UK cases of Omicron to 3,137, a 65% increase from Saturday’s total of 1,898 UK cases.

