Volunteers needed for help at Wigan vaccine centres

Wigan Borough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) is looking for willing people to volunteer at its local vaccine clinics.

A range of roles are available for non-clinical support in the vaccination centres across the borough. The individual support roles vary slightly but are in essence to support and assist the public in their journey through the vaccination centre.

The vaccine centres are based at:

- Robin Park leisure centre, Wigan.

- St Peter’s Pavilion, Hindley.

- Leigh Sports Village, Leigh.

- Parkside community sports centre, Golborne.

Wigan's NHS Trust has issued a call to arms for anyone interested in volunteering at the borough's Covid-19 vaccine clinics

The clinics are each open on different days of the week, Monday - Sunday, and at different times from 8am-8pm, so there is generally a clinic most days.

Dates for volunteering may not be consistent and there may be only a few days notice, due to the centres only knowing a week or less in advance when they will get deliveries of vaccines.

Volunteers may be on the entrance welcoming patients, checking they have an appointment and sanitising hands.

Welcome desk asks patients a set of questions to ensure they are well and COVID-19 free.

Various roles are positioned along routes into and out of the centre to guide patients and ensure social distancing is maintained. There are roles that guide and assist patients to the appropriate waiting area and seats whilst waiting for the vaccinations and also those that are on hand in the observation area to ensure patients are feeling ok after their vaccination. Roles are allocated on the day by the clinic manager.

The CCG said its aim is to keep everyone on site safe, including the staff, volunteers and patients.

Everyone ‘working’ onsite wears a clinical facemask (provided) and there are hand sanitising stations throughout the building. Everyone is asked to maintain two metres distance wherever possible.

Online training is given in advance and a full induction will be provided onsite and there is a clinic manager available every shift to answer queries or deal with any issues.

Staff and volunteers will be expected to undertake lateral flow testing to safeguard themselves, colleagues and their own families. All health and safety legislation and regulation are adhered to and met at all the centres.

The CCG said: "This is a really rewarding volunteer role to undertake. You will be working with a friendly team of staff from across general practice, the Clinical Commissioning Group, the council and with other volunteers.

"We really do work as one team and need every element for the centre to operate effectively, efficiently and safely. It can be tiring, and you will likely be on your feet for long periods, meeting and speaking with hundreds of patients during your shift.

"If you are friendly, approachable and have a can do attitude and then please click the link below to send us some details about yourself.

"We welcome people from all backgrounds into our clinics, so please don’t be put off from joining us if you have a disability, may struggle to be on your feet or have any other concerns – just drop us an email or call us and we can talk through how we can best support you. Our only real requirement is that you are aged 16+ to meet with health and safety regulations."

More information on the roles can be found here, or by emailing [email protected] or ringing 01942 482711.