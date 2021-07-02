Walk-in Covid-19 vaccine clinics in borough
Residents have the chance to get a jab today (Friday).
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 11:10 am
Wigan Borough CCG has announced it is running the walk-in clinics for adults aged 18 and over working or living in the borough who want to get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
The walk-in clinic at Robin Park Leisure Centre is open now until 12.30pm and then again from 3.45pm until 7.45pm.
No booking is required and vaccines will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.
