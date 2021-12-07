Where can I get a PCR test in Wigan? Here's everything you need to know

What's the difference between a PCR test and a Lateral Flow test?

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are sent away to a lab to diagnose infection.

Lateral flow tests (LFTs) can diagnose Covid-19 on the spot, but aren’t as accurate as PCR tests.

PCR Tests are sent off for lab analysis

Here's what happens at a PCR test centre and where you can find one in Wigan:

You'll be given detailed instructions with your test kit. If you're doing the test at a test site and need support, a trained helper can guide you.

These are the main steps for doing a PCR test on yourself:

Wash your hands with soap or use a hand sanitiser.

Lay out all the items in the test kit on the clean surface.

Blow your nose and wash your hands again.

Open your mouth wide and rub the swab over your tonsils (or where they would have been). Avoid the end of the swab touching your teeth, tongue and gums.

Put the same swab inside your nose (about 2.5cm up or until you feel some resistance).

Put the swab facing down into the tube and screw the lid tight.

Put the tube in the bag provided.

Taking a sample may be uncomfortable and make you gag, but it should not hurt.

For a PCR Test you should go to the Covid-19 Walk-through Testing Site - Wigan (Chapel Lane Car Park). Don't forget to phone 0300 303 2713 to book in advance.

Postcode for sat nav: WN3 4HS

For Lateral flow tests - for people who are not symptomatic - you can go to Progress House in Wigan or Leigh Town Hall.

You can also collect a home test kit from a number of locations. Click here to find the closest one to you.